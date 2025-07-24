FG: We’re Building Capacities To Counter Terrorists’ Misuse Of Emerging Tech

The Federal Government has said it is equipping law enforcement agencies with enhanced capabilities to counter the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, made the disclosure on Thursday at the CTTEC Plus First National Workshop on Nigeria’s Law Enforcement Capabilities for New Technologies in Countering Terrorism, held in Abuja.

According to Laka, the workshop builds on the momentum from the CTTEC Plus kickoff meeting held in April.

“Since that milestone event, I have been consistently briefed by our focal persons on the detailed planning and strategic engagements that have taken place,” he said. “I am pleased to see those efforts culminate in today’s session, which marks the beginning of a deeper national dialogue on law enforcement readiness.

“Strengthening law enforcement capabilities to counter the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists is the core focus of this programme.”

He noted that the workshop aims to enhance national policy, legal frameworks, institutional preparedness, and international cooperation, while fully upholding human rights, the rule of law, and gender responsiveness.

“At the National Counter Terrorism Centre, we continue to drive our mandate through two fundamental pillars: the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches. These principles are deeply embedded in the design and delivery of this workshop,” he said.

“Today’s gathering exemplifies this model by bringing together key government stakeholders to confront the growing threats posed by the malicious use of technology.”

He further explained that participants were carefully selected based on recommendations from partner organisations to ensure broad representation from policymakers, law enforcement, cybersecurity agencies, criminal justice actors, regulators, and academia.

“This deliberate mix reflects Nigeria’s enduring commitment to inclusive and multi-sectoral collaboration in strengthening our national response capabilities,” Laka added.

In her goodwill message, Political Adviser to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria, Agnieszka de Oliveira, said the stability and prosperity of Nigeria contribute significantly to regional and global security, including in Europe.