FG: We’ll Use Effective Messaging To Counter Extremist Narratives

…says violent extremism threat to national security

The National Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre (Office of the National Security Adviser), Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, has identified “Effective messaging” as a veritable means of countering extremist narratives in the country.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop on preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) on Wednesday in Abuja, the Senior Officer emphasised the need for a whole-of-society, multi-stakeholders’ approach to tackling terrorism.

He said the need has become urgent and compelling, considering the fact that violent extremism remained one of the most complex security challenges besetting the nation.

He said: “Today’s gathering highlights our unified determination to enhance the Nation’s capacity to counter violent extremism and to ensure the seamless implementation of PCVE strategies at every level of governance.

“As you are all aware, violent extremism remains one of the most complex security challenges of our time. It threatens our national security and the very fabric of our communities, institutions, and social cohesion.

“In response to this, Federal Government of Nigeria developed the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for PCVE to serve as a guiding strategy for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in tackling radicalization and violent extremism in Nigeria.

“However, a policy is only as effective as its implementation, and that is why we are gathered here today, to ensure that we take deliberate and strategic steps toward localizing and operationalizing this framework.”

Continuing, Laka states: “Furthermore, we will validate the draft Strategic Communication Plan, taking cognizance, that effective messaging is crucial in countering extremist narratives, fostering positive community engagement, and ensuring that our responses remain proactive, and evidence based.

“Let me state here that this workshop is not just another meeting but a working session that requires our active participation, critical insights, and expert recommendations.

“Our diverse pool of participants represents the collaboration required to effectively combat violent extremism.

“We must therefore recognize that PCVE is not solely a security issue but also a governance, development, and social cohesion issue. Hence, it requires a multi-faceted, multi-stakeholder, and multi-dimensional approach.

“Our success depends on the coordination of efforts, synergy of policies, and harmonization of strategies at all levels.

“At the end of this workshop, we expect to have a clear roadmap for the localization of the policy framework, validated PCVE Guidelines, and an endorsed Strategic Communication Plan, all of which will serve as blueprints for future implementation.

He concluded this: “Over the course of these 2 days, we will focus on 2 critical components that are central to the success of PCVE efforts in Nigeria. Firstly, the domestication and localization of the PF-NAP for PCVE.

“This will be done through exploring strategies to integrate PCVE principles into the operational frameworks of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as at the state and local government levels.

“We will also identify existing gaps, challenges, and opportunities for institutionalizing PCVE efforts across various sectors.

“Secondly, the validation of the PCVE Guidelines and Strategic Communication Plan. For this, we will conduct a thorough review of the draft PCVE Guidelines to ensure they align with national priorities, security realities, and international best practices”.

