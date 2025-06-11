FG Welcomes Petrobras’ Interest In Re-Entering Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

Share

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to partner with the Brazilian delegation, including Petrobras, which has shown interest in re-entering Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through upstream, midstream, and ethanol production opportunities.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by its Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the minister’s media aide, Louis Ibah.

Petrobras, a publicly traded Brazilian oil and gas company, is globally renowned for its expertise in deep and ultra-deep water exploration and production. Its operations span exploration, refining, energy generation, distribution, and environmental management programmes.

“Ekpo met with a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed. Discussions centered on the forthcoming visit by a Brazilian delegation, including Petrobras, which is exploring opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain,” Ibah said.

The minister welcomed Petrobras’ interest and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s openness to partnering with credible investors committed to sustainable development.

Ekpo also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating trade and investment opportunities in the energy sector and called for sustained inter-ministerial collaboration to ensure meaningful engagement with the Brazilian delegation upon their arrival.

Share