FG Welcomes Back 12 TAC Volunteers From Liberia

The Federal Government has welcomed 12 Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers back from Liberia after a successful 24-month mission aimed at bridging the country’s educational gap.

The volunteers were received during a debriefing exercise in Abuja yesterday to honour their contributions. The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) Director-General Yusuf Yakub congratulated the volunteers for their dedication and efforts in strengthening Liberia’s educational sector.

Yakub, represented by Saidu Muhammad, deputy director of administration, lauded the volunteers for their professionalism, discipline, and commitment, noting that no complaints were reported regarding their conduct during the assignment.

Also speaking, Zakari Usman, director of programmes for the corps, said the volunteers “have gone, seen, and conquered”, highlighting that their service made Nigeria proud and projected the nation’s humanitarian values abroad On behalf of the volunteers, team lead Nwofoke Chukwuemeka thanked President Bola Tinubu and the NTAC DG for the opportunity to serve Nigeria internationally.

He acknowledged the Nigerian Embassy in Liberia for providing vital support that eased their adjustment and commended his team for tirelessly assisting the Liberian government in upgrading its education system, which had faced persistent postwar challenges.