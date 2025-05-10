FG Warns Youths Against Negative Influence Of Social Media

Share

The Federal Government has advised Nigeria youths to beware of the negative influence of social media, describing it as double edge sword.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at TEDxNTICAbujaYouth 2025 at Nigeria Tulip International College yesterday, said the digital space being a unifier can also be used negatively.

“The birth of the digital world also brought about the birth of the era of fake news, disinformation and misinformation,” Idris said in a statement by his special assistant (media), Rabiu Ibrahim.

He acknowledged that the advent of social media has revolutionised access to information and expanded opportunities for communication but noted that it has also introduced significant challenges to the information ecosystem, especially the spread of fake news, disinformation and misinformation.

According to the minister, because he is in the communication business, he is concerned about how people dish out information.

He advocated for “early education in responsible digital citizenship”, underscoring the need to equip young minds with the skills to critically evaluate the information they consume and share online.

The minister encouraged the youth, to hold fast to their passions, even when immediate opportunities seem elusive, stressing that while the road to success may not always be linear, passion, guided by purpose and perseverance, has the power to transform dreams into reality.

Idris announced the commencement of operations of the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria in November this year.

The institute, he added, will offer a unique platform for Nigerians and individuals from other countries to acquire critical skills in media and information literacy, as well as empower participants to effectively navigate the digital information landscape.

Share