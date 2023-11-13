FG Warns Universities, Others Against Discriminating NECO Certificates

The Federal Government has cautioned universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria not to be biased against those who hold the National Examinations Council (NECO) certificates.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman in a statement signed by Mr, Bem Goong, the ministry’s spokesperson, issued this warning to tertiary institutions across the country.

Goong said that Mamman made the promise during a briefing session with the leadership of NECO where he also gave an assurance to resolve the transportation and other logistics challenges facing the examination body.

“The minister said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is problem-solving oriented and that he is ready to resolve all genuine challenges facing the sector within the limits of available resources and legal framework,” he said.

“While speaking of his preparedness to confront head-on any challenge facing the sector, the minister who stated that education is too critical to be ignored, called on all the stakeholders in the sector to work together to take the sector to a greater height.”

On the other hand, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, in his address said that NECO is the pride of the nation.

However, Mr. Sununu also added that the ministry will put in its absolute best to make sure that NECO fulfills its mandate.

“The certificate has all the requirements of national and international standards,” Sununu said.