FG Warns Pilgrims Against Absconding In Jordan, Israel

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmoud yesterday warned pilgrims against absconding during trips to Jordan and Israel.

According to her, the government will not tolerate pilgrims absconding during pilgrimage, saying those found wanting will be sanctioned. Speaking at the predeparture orientation for 142 intending Christian pilgrims, Mahmoud urged them to be good ambassadors of both the FCT and Nigeria.

The minister urged all intending pilgrims to exhibit characters that will portray the country positively and also enhance personal dignity while in the Holy Land.

She urged them to pray for President Bola Tinubu and all members of the Renewed Hope Agenda team for continued effective governance and delivery of democratic benefits to the people.

Mahmoud said: “The occasion of this pre-departure orientation program is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the spiritual wellbeing of the people.

“For some of you who might be contemplating absconding or indulging in any acts that are inimical to the name of our dear country, should have a rethink because this will not be accepted at any rate. “The Federal Government has put in effective proactive machinery to counter such efforts.”