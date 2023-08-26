FG Warns Of Impending Flooding Risk

…says River Benue rising with force

The Federal government through the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has once again warned of Impending flooding risk, saying River Benue has been furiously rising above expected limits.

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this in Abuja at a Press Conference organised to call for the preparedness of all relevant agencies.

Utsev who was supported by the Minister of State for the Ministry, Barr. Bello Goronyo, and other Senior Directors, noted that the warning became necessary, following a report by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), that River Benue was consistently rising.

He stated that it was timely to alert the nation, especially those living close to the river banks, as they needed to relocate and stay safe from the Impending flooding disaster.

The Minister said, “The observations from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), showed that there is an increase in the volume of flow along the River Benue.

According to him, the flow level at NIHSA’s gauging station in Makurdi is currently at 8.97 meters as of August 25, 2023, compared to 8.80 meters on the same date in 2022.

” In contrast, the flow level of the River Niger system, specifically at Niamey, Niger Republic, remains stable at a normal level of 4.30 meters. Similarly, inland dams including Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro report consistent flow regimes”.

Utsev also acknowledged the increased rainfall and flooding risk during the months of July to October, noting that there was a need for an active information-sharing relationship with Cameroon’s National Hydrological Services on water releases.

He further urged ” all levels of government to bolster preparedness measures and minimize flooding during the peak rainy season”.