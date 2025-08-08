FG Warns Of Flooding In Lagos, Niger, 28 Others States

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency yesterday warned of potential flooding in 198 local government areas across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The alert, obtained by our correspondent, covers August 7 to August 21, 2025, a span of 15 days during which vulnerable communities are advised to take precautionary measures.

The alert categorised flood risk levels as very high, high and moderate, depending on local topography and rainfall intensity projections.

The affected states are Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to NiHSA, very high-risk states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Delta, Gombe, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Rivers, Yobe, and Zamfara.

While states categorised as facing high to moderate risk include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross-River, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto, and Taraba. The agency also noted that 832 communities are at risk of varying degrees of flooding.

The alert also warned of the potential disruption of over 100 major transportation routes, particularly in flood-prone areas. “High likelihood of displacement, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

NiHSA urges residents in affected regions to remain vigilant, adhere to early warning directives, and cooperate with emergency response agencies,” it stated.

To mitigate the potential impacts of flooding, NiHSA recommended that all emergency management stakeholders should get prepared for response protocols to ensure timely intervention.