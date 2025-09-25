FG Warns Of Flooding In 15 States

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in 15 states and 69 communities between Wednesday, September 24, and Sunday, September 28.

The Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre have this warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the forecast covers Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Edo, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

Communities at risk include Yola, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin City, Oguta, Kano, Jibia, Akure, Oyo, Ahoada, Shagari, Serti and Gusau, among others.

The Ministry added that the alert is part of its regular early-warning system to reduce the risk of loss of lives and property at the peak of the rainy season.

Residents, local governments and emergency response agencies were urged to take precautionary measures.

“The heavy rainfall forecast for these locations may lead to flooding in the identified communities and their environs. Stakeholders are therefore advised to prepare adequately and implement preventive actions,” Bokani said.

The warning comes days after a downpour submerged parts of Lagos, disrupting businesses, destroying homes and leaving major roads impassable.