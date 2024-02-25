FG Warns Nigerians Against Fake Immigration Recruitment

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to disregard social media advertisements on Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment, saying the Service is not currently accepting applications.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, February 25 by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board Secretary, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Ahmed urged Nigerians to ignore the job advertisement, claiming that it is the work of dishonest people who wish to con naive candidates.

The statement read: “The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has been drawn to the recruitment advert on social media platforms stating that the Board has approved the commencement of the Nigeria Immigration Service 2024 merit replacement exercise.

“The Board is urging the general public to disregard the recruitment advert which is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements that want to defraud innocent job applicants.

“The recruitment advert is fake and did not emanate from the Board.”