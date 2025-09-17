FG Warns Firms Over Pollution At Ports

The Federal Government has issued directives with specific deadlines that pollution at ports by manufacturing companies would no longer be tolerated at the Lagos Port. The companies have been ordered to make adjustments to their equipment and the facilitate installation of combustion controls, to mitigate pollution.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), four terminal operators at the Apapa Port Complex have been warned for violating environmental standards and contributing to pollution within the facility.

The Port Manager, Mr. Debo Lawal said that the warning letters were issued, following inspections and complaints of environmental breaches traced to some terminals. Lawal explained that environmental management had become a major focus for the authority as part of ongoing efforts to keep the port clean and align operations with international standards, citing an instance where a factory was found polluting a neighbouring terminal and was directed to adjust its funnel to reduce harmful emissions.

He explained: “Physical inspections are conducted to verify environmental complaints, as NPA emphasises the need for clean terminals and strict compliance with environmental regulations.” According to him, while sanctions exist for such infractions, the authority prioritises engagement with defaulting operators before penalties are imposed.

Lawal added that environmental responsibility was part of the lease obligations signed by terminal operators and stressed that failure to comply could lead to further action from the authority.

The port manager said that the NPA maintained close collaboration with its security department and the port police to ensure safety within the complex and surrounding waterways. He stressed that additional watercraft had been provided to the marine police to enhance patrols ahead of the peak September to December 2025 shipping season.