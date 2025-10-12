FG Warns ASUU Against Strike, Threatens No Work, No Pay

The Federal Ministry of Education has cautioned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against embarking on its proposed two-week warning strike scheduled to commence tomorrow, warning that the Federal Government will enforce the “no work, no pay” policy if the strike goes ahead.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, the government insisted that virtually all the concerns raised by ASUU have been addressed.

According to the ministers, the Federal Government has introduced a significant increase in teaching allowances and improved the general conditions of service for academic staff, while the remaining issues fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have recently been reconstituted to handle such internal matters.

The ministers reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with ASUU to ensure lasting solutions to challenges facing the university system.

A statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, quoted the ministers as saying the Federal Government has shown “demonstrable sincerity, patience, and goodwill” in its dealings with the union.

They, however, accused ASUU of failing to reciprocate the government’s efforts, noting that despite meeting the agreed deadline for presenting its position, the union chose to proceed with strike action instead of returning to dialogue.

“This action does not reflect a spirit of cooperation or fairness to the students and the public, especially given the government’s demonstrable commitment and concrete steps already taken,” the statement said.

The ministers further stressed that the Tinubu administration, under its Renewed Hope Agenda, continues to prioritise the welfare of university staff and the stability of the academic calendar.

They emphasised that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving disagreements and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to engage ASUU at any level to prevent unnecessary disruption in the education sector.

They also reiterated that the “no work, no pay” policy remains an existing labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will be applied if ASUU disrupts academic activities.

“While the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources,” the ministers added.

The statement reassured Nigerian students, parents, and the general public that the Federal Government is firmly committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the tertiary education system. It also appealed to academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue rather than confrontation in the collective interest of national development.

The ministers concluded by reaffirming the government’s resolve to enhance teaching and research conditions, promote institutional autonomy, and ensure that universities operate in an environment of mutual respect, productivity, and innovation.

They urged ASUU to reconsider its decision and return to the dialogue table in the best interest of students and the stability of Nigeria’s education system.