FG Warns Against Viral Salt Advice

The Federal government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, on Wednesday addressed concerns over a viral video in which a respected religious leader urges Nigerians to disregard medical advice on salt consumption.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, the Ministry cautioned against misinformation that endangers public health.

While acknowledging the significant influence of religious leaders in society, the Ministry emphasized that excessive salt intake poses serious health risks.

The Ministry also stressed that science and faith need not be at odds. “Both can work hand in hand to promote health and well-being,” the statement said, urging Nigerians to consult licensed healthcare providers for accurate medical information.

According to global health guidelines—including those from the World Health Organization and the Nigerian government—daily salt intake should not exceed 5 grams (about one teaspoon).

Yet research shows that the average Nigerian consumes more than twice this recommended amount, contributing to thousands of preventable deaths annually.

To combat this public health challenge, the Ministry said it is implementing a National Sodium Reduction Strategy.

This includes new national guidelines targeting sodium levels in all food categories—from packaged goods to meals served in homes, restaurants, and by street vendors.

The initiative seeks collaboration among food manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and the public to reduce sodium consumption without compromising taste or nutrition.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based policy and respectful engagement with all sectors of society, including religious communities, in advancing the nation’s health goals.

“Sodium is an essential mineral for the human body, supporting nerve function, muscle movement, and fluid balance.

“However, consuming it in excess increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.”

