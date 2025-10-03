FG Warns Against Turning Rivers Into Refuse Dumps

The Federal Gover nment has warned communities across the country against turning rivers and other waterways to refuse dumps. This was disclosed by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev in Abuja, at a press conference organised to mark this year’s World Rivers.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, stressed that healthy rivers are vital for public health, food security, environmental sustainability, and economic growth. He said: “Rivers are not refuse dumps. Our rivers must not be polluted with sewage, effluents, or open defecation.

Protecting our rivers is safeguarding our health, livelihoods, and economy”. He also used the occasion to highlight key government interventions aimed at improving water and sanitation nationwide, including the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH), the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme, and the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, which has so far enabled 21 states and 151 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

As part of the commemoration, the Ministry organized a symbolic river cleaning and tree planting exercise at Wupa River. The minister also called on communities to actively participate in combating pollution, erosion, and climate change. He said: “The simple yet powerful act of planting trees today is an investment in health.