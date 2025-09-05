FG Warns 14 States To Prepare For Heavy Rainfall, Flooding

The Federal Government has issued an alert of heavy rainfall and flooding in 15 states of the federation. The alert which was issued yesterday by the Federal Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre, was signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani.

The alert stated that the flooding would occur in 43 locations in the 15 states, from September 4 to September 8, 2025. The Federal Government listed the states and locations where the heavy flooding would occur as follows:

Ebonyi State (Afikpo); Cross River State (Edor, Ikom, Itigidi, Akpap) Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Zamfara State (Anka, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bukkuyum); Taraba State (Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gembu, Gun Gun Bodel, Kambari, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Bandawa, Ngaruwa); Abia State (Eziama, Umuahia); Yobe State (Geidam, Kanama, Potiskum); Plateau State (Langtang, Shendam, Wase); Borno State (Ngala); Imo State (Okigwe, Otoko); Niger State (Sarki Pawa); Sokoto State (Sokoto, Wamakko, Isa, Shagari, Makira); Kaduna State (Kafanchan), and Akwa Ibom State (Oron).