FG: Wanted Ansaru Terrorist Leaders Captured In Military, Security Joint Operations

The Federal Government has disclosed that the high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation culminated in the arrest of two wanted leaders of the dreaded Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who made this disclosure during a press conference in Abuja, said the terrorist kingpins – Mahmud Muhammad Usman, and Mahmud al-Nigeti – led a sect that is affiliated to Al-Qaeda.

He noted that the suspects, who had been on the Federal government’s wanted list for years, masterminded several deadly attacks against the country, including the Kuje jailbreak.

He said: “We have successfully concluded a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation which led to the capture of the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate. The targeted operation, conducted between May and July 2025, resulted in the capture of two senior ANSARU leaders, including Mahmud Muhammad Usman.”

According to the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the development marks a turning point in the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the country.

“He is the leader of the so-called ‘Mahmudawa’ cell, hiding in and around the Kainji National Park, which straddles Niger and Kwara States and extends into the Republic of Benin. Mamuda trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and IED fabrication,” he said.

“Their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the 1 May 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura).

They were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa and maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The two men, who are wanted internationally, are currently in our custody”.

‘The group was first formed in January 2012 with a public declaration in Kano. It emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, positioning itself as a ‘humane alternative’. However, its stated mission quickly shifted to targeting Nigerian security operatives, civilian communities, and government infrastructure.

“The group publicly displayed the setting sun logo of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), signalling its ideological and operational alignment with global jihadist movements.

“Over the years, Ansaru entrenched itself through urban sleeper cells and forest-based enclaves across several cities in northern Nigeria, particularly around Kainji National Park, which spans Niger and Kwara States as well as the Republic of Benin.”