FG Vows To Review Policy To Strengthen Legal Framework Against GBV

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim has told Nigerians to count on her as she takes the lead in championing and reviewing policies that will strengthen the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Addressing a webinar via Zoom, with the theme: Voice Across Nigeria, A Call for Nigerian Women to Fight Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Sulaiman Ibrahim emphasized the need to triple efforts in providing relief for victims.

The Minister thanked all those who joined and reminded them the scourge of SGBV is everybody’s problem, and that anybody can be raped, and not just the less privileged alone.

She, however, expressed that victims should be supported, promising that she would lead from the front, assuring that a stakeholders meeting will be convened next year where all partners who are passionate about protecting the rights of women and children would meet to deliberate on the way forward.

“I welcome you all to this webinar. There is no reason why anyone should face any kind of violence. We must as stakeholders chart a course to end SGBV. Decisive actions must be taken now, and we must not cultivate rapists.

“We must review also the legal instruments, and strengthen it so that offenders would know that they will end up being prosecuted and will end up in jail.

“Sexual and Gender-based violence is everybody’s problem because anybody can be raped, so it is not limited to the less privileged alone. Count on me to take up police review, take charge and carry out necessary interventions.

“I had an encounter will some survivors a few days ago in Lagos, and I listened to their stories which are heart rendering. All I can say is that we need to support victims. It’s a Clarion call. They have suffered. Let’s provide immediate support. Let’s triple up our efforts.

“I am here to lead, to support development partners, non-governmental organisations, Nigerian women and the media. We will keep on convening this kind of webinar and the time is now.

“Another challenge we have is that we do not have enough shelters or safe homes, but despite that, we should be intentional. Yes, we have scarce resources but we need to tap into the resources of our developmental partners, and we must align to a national action plan which must be accelerated.”

In her contribution, the wife of Kwara State Governor, Olufolake Abdulrasaq, thanked the minister and added that the spouses of the Nigerian Governors Forum shared the passion of the Honourable Minister and that they have shelter homes in 12 states, and will welcome more interventions from governments, with a call that advocacy and sensitization should continue.

Questions were asked, and the Minister provided answers calling on all to bring up their suggestions so they could work together to end the monster called Gender violence against women and children.

The webinar was well attended by non-governmental organisations, development partners, advocacy groups and research experts, among others.

