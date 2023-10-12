FG Vows To Punish Lecturers Indulging In Sexual Harassment

The Federal Government has vowed to deal “decisively” with any lecturer found to be assaulting students sexually.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman issued a stern warning to members of the academia and the university community over matters of sexual harassment on campuses on Thursday in Abuja when he received the report of the committee on alleged sexual harassment by Professor Cyril O. Ndifo, Dean, faculty of law of the University of Calabar.

The minister who described sexual harassment as a serious criminal offence that must be dealt with decisively, when and whenever it occurs, noted that the Federal Ministry of Education would do everything humanly possible to stem the ugly tide in the nation’s institutions of Higher Learning.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was out to protect the vulnerable groups within the country’s educational system and as such, all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace in the educational system.

Tahir further disclosed that sexual offences units would be established in the Ministry and all institutions of Higher Learning to deal with the menace, and the long arm of the law evoked to ensure perpetrators were adequately punished.

Presenting the report, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi said the university has followed all due processes in handling the matter including the suspension of the suspect, appropriate queries and setting up of a disciplinary committee to hear all parties.

In order to ensure a very high degree of transparency, the Vice-Chancellor said, the Public Complaint Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, the Federation of Female Lawyers, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Chief Judge of the Student’s Union High Court as well as seven civil society organizations were brought on board the committee as observers.