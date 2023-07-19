FG Vows To Fine Trade Associations Hiking Food Prices

Days after President Bola Tinubu’s administration declared a state of emergency on food security, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has vowed to enforce penalties against trade association members who engage in anti-competitive behaviour, such as indiscriminate and unreasonable increase of food prices.

The commission issued the warning on Tuesday by its Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera while speaking during a multi-stakeholder workshop tagged, ‘Fair Food Prices in Nigeria: A high-level forum for better competition’.

“We will continue to monitor the market, and where we discover exorbitant prices, exploitative behaviour, or consumer exploitation, we will intervene,” he declared. Unlocking the bottlenecks is one approach to intervention.

READ ALSO:

“That is what I just said, associations that come together to determine at what price beans should be sold, associations that come together to decide that nobody in a particular market should take yam, beans, or rice from any other person except their members, we will proceed against them.”

Irukera claims that some trade unions formed cartels to engage in anti-competitive behaviour, which resulted in price gouging of staple foods.

He pointed out that, in light of the president’s last-week designation of food security as a national emergency, adopting a tough stance against indiscriminate food price increases had become essential.

Irukera said, “Competition regulation and consumer protection is not only to regulate the big companies. It is not only to regulate the formal sector. It is also to regulate the informal sector.

“In a place like Nigeria, it is even more critical to find a strategy to regulate the informal sector because at the end of the day the vast majority of our economy is informal.