FG Vows To Expand Scholarships, Mentorship Opportunities

The Federal Government has promised that it would continue to expand scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and access to quality learning resources to nurture future champions.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who expressed the government’s determination while honouring the Nigerian students, who emerged global champions at the 2025 TeenEagle English Competition in London, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing the talents of Nigerian children and ensuring that every learner was adequately equipped to shine on the global stage. Alausa personally presented cash awards to the outstanding students, led by 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu of Yobe State, who was crowned the world’s best in English Language Skills.

Nafisa received a cheque of ₦200,000, while other winners received between ₦100,000 and ₦150,000 in recognition of their excellence across different categories, including debate, Spelling Bee, productive skills, and talent presentation. Also, the Minister, who described their victory as a triumph of resilience, talent, and the power of education, hailed the champions for placing Nigeria and Africa firmly on the global stage of academic excellence.

He added that their achievements reflect the brilliance of Nigerian youth and the impact of sustained government and community investment in education, even as he commended Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni for rebuilding and strengthening the state’s education system after years of insurgency While urging other states and political leaders to emulate such commitment, the Minister said: “We are proud of what our children have achieved.

This victory proves that with the right support, Nigerian students can compete with the best in the world. The Minister of State for Education, Prof Swaiba Said Ahmad, who commended the students and celebrated the achievements, described it as a national victory that reflects the intelligence, creativity, and resilience of Nigerian youths.

She said their success demonstrates Nigeria’s capacity to excel on global platforms when given the right support, and urged the students to see the recognition as the beginning of greater possibilities and a source of inspiration for their peers.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Abba Adam, described the students’ performance as a symbol of resilience and a milestone in the state’s journey of rebuilding the education system. He, therefore, highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure, teacher recruitment, school feeding, and scholarships of the state as producing results such as these global victories.

In her remarks, Nafisa expressed gratitude to her parents, teachers, and the government for their support, as she dedicated her success to the resilience of Yobe State’s education system. She unveiled her project, tagged “English Language for Peace and Development,” aimed at promoting literacy, dialogue, and social cohesion among young people.