FG Vows to Ensure Stable Labour Environment – Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has assured that the Federal Government is committed to creating a stable labour environment in Nigeria.

He said that his ministry is working closely with labour union leaders to promote mutual understanding, effective communication, and constructive dialogue.

According to Dingyadi, this collaborative approach has yielded positive results, as there have been no major strikes in the country.

He cited the recent two-day strike in Sokoto as an isolated incident that was quickly resolved through timely intervention.

The minister emphasized the importance of involving labour leaders in the decision-making process, addressing their concerns, and fostering a harmonious relationship between the government, labour unions, and employers.

Dingyadi expressed optimism about achieving a strike-free Nigeria, where workers’ welfare is prioritized.

He assured that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government is committed to working with labour unions to ensure workers receive their rightful benefits.

On employment opportunities, Dingyadi stated that his ministry is working to create an environment conducive to job creation, enabling Nigerians to be self-sustaining and self-employed.

This, he believes, will boost the economy and enhance job security.

The minister also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his full support to the ministry, allowing it to work effectively with both workers and employers to achieve its objectives.

