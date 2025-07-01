FG Vows To End Child Labour, Insists Every Child Deserves Education

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to intensifying advocacy efforts to eliminate child labour in Nigeria, insisting that every child—regardless of background—deserves access to education, safety, and a future free from exploitation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammad Dingyadi, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja at the 2025 Children’s Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, themed: “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: Let’s speed up efforts.”

According to Dingyadi, children were divinely created to enjoy their formative years through learning and play—not to be compelled into arduous labour. He emphasized that they have the right to dream and must not be forced to carry heavy loads, work long hours, or engage in hazardous tasks.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to protecting children’s rights, the minister called on all stakeholders—including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and organised labour—to intensify advocacy and interventions to eliminate child labour across the country.

Dingyadi also expressed satisfaction over recent findings by the ILO and UNICEF, which show a global reduction in child labour figures from 160 million to 138 million.

“This statistic represents progress, and I am proud to say Nigeria is part of that progress. But even one child in labour is one too many,” he said.

“Imagine a Nigeria where every child is in school, learning and developing into the best version of themselves. A country where no child is working on the streets or farms under harsh conditions. This is the Nigeria we are working towards. This is the Nigeria—and future—you deserve,” he added, addressing the children present.

He reminded the children that they have the right to education, not hazardous work; to play, not to toil; and to dream, not to be enslaved by long, punishing hours.

Encouraging the children to voice their dreams and aspirations, the minister assured that the government would incorporate their ideas into policies and programmes that improve their welfare.

“We believe in your ideas and will use them to shape policies that secure your future. Your dreams matter to all of us—especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians under his Renewed Hope Agenda,” Dingyadi stated.

He stressed that education remains the most powerful tool to break the cycles of poverty and child labour.

In her remarks, ILO Country Director, Dr. Vanessa Phala, lamented the persistence of child labour, noting that millions of children around the world still engage in exploitative and dangerous work for survival.

She cited the Global Estimates on Child Labour report by ILO and UNICEF, which revealed that between 2020 and 2024, the number of children (aged 6–17) involved in child labour dropped by 22 million globally. While progress has been recorded, Phala said, over 100 million fewer children are in child labour today than in 2000, even as the global child population rose by 230 million during the same period.

“This progress is significant, but more must be done. Nigeria is a signatory to international labour laws and standards that promote the elimination of child labour, yet the menace persists,” she said.

She called for urgent enforcement of existing laws and the speedy passage of the reviewed Labour Standards Bill, which, once enacted, would align Nigeria’s labour laws with international standards and promote social justice.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, also stressed the need for sustained and urgent action to tackle child labour.

“Millions of Nigerian children remain out of school and trapped in exploitative labour on our streets, farms, markets, and workshops. We cannot build decent work conditions in Nigeria while children are subjected to inhumane and unsafe labour,” he said.

Ajaero urged governments at all levels to implement and enforce the Child Rights Act across every state and ensure all children have access to free and quality education.