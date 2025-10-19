FG Vows To End Banditry In Niger North

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending banditry in Niger State, assuring citizens that concrete plans are underway to secure communities across the state and the entire nation.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, gave the assurance at the weekend during an interactive session on the forthcoming Local Government Councils Election and the inauguration of the APC Campaign Council in Bida, Niger State.

Malagi, who described insecurity as one of the government’s top priorities, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda places utmost importance on the safety of lives and property.

“The security agencies will do everything possible to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said, while reacting to the recent bandit attacks in Niger North Senatorial Zone.

The Minister, who also chairs the APC Campaign Council for the local government elections, announced a ₦100 million donation to the Niger South Senatorial District to support the smooth conduct of the November 1 local government polls.

He explained that ₦10 million will be allocated to each of the eight local government areas—Bida, Agaie, Lapai, Katcha, Edati, Mokwa, Lavun, and Gbako—while ₦20 million will be set aside for women and youth empowerment.

Malagi urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns and avoid politics of bitterness, emphasizing that elections should not divide communities.

“Politics is a game of numbers. At the end, there must always be a winner and a loser. I urge Nigerlites to be magnanimous in victory and gallant in defeat,” the Minister stated.

He further called for collective efforts among stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, credible, and inclusive local government election that reflects the will of the people.