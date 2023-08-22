FG Vows To Address Food Insecurity

Abubakar Kyari, the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food Security has vowed that the Federal Government would make sure Nigerians are well fed and exports food as a means of foreign exchange for the country.

Kyari who spoke after he assumed office in Abuja on Monday said these were the team’s objectives while emphasising that Nigeria has the capability to meet the objectives.

In Abuja, at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s headquarters, Kyari spoke at a brief reception the ministry hosted him and his Minister of State, Aliyu Abdullahi.

He said, “We know the challenge that we face now. Hunger is one of the big problems that we have in this country. When I say hunger, it also means food and there are challenges to food security, insecurity is one of them, flooding is another, there are other issues.

“For me and for my colleague – the Minister of State, and even state governors, the biggest hope that we have is the political will driven by President Bola Tinubu.

“I think we have a big challenge but it is not insurmountable. Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food which we have that potential and it is just there.”

While accompanying the ministers to the ministry, the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, stated that Nigeria needed credible long- and medium-term plans to alleviate food insecurity.

He recommended that the nation engage in commercial agriculture and use cutting-edge farming methods, including irrigation and green technology.

“What we are doing now, providing palliatives to Nigerians will never solve our problems because these are shorter-term solutions. We must look for medium and longer-term sustainable solutions that will address the problem of insecurity, food insecurity in Nigeria.

“Therefore the only alternative we have is to invest in commercial agriculture, modern agriculture, irrigated agriculture, green technology, emerging technology and so on, that is the only solution.

“Our population is growing in quick geometrical ratio while our food supply is dwindling, unless something is being done, we shall never get rid of these problems,” Zulum stated.