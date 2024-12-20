FG Vows To Achieve AIDS-Free Generation In Nigeria By 2030

Share

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori, yesterday declared that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is irrevocably committed to end HIV/AIDS and achieve the goal of an AIDS-free generation in Nigeria by 2030.

This is even as NACA inaugurated the Prevention of Motherto-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Pediatric Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Acceleration Committee in partnership with the Osun State government, as part of efforts to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach to ending the public health challenge.

The Agency also empowered hundreds of adolescent and young women in the state with different self-sustaining working tools which include hairdressing driers, grinding machines, sewing machines, baking ovens among others while over 800 residents of the state received free medical treatment.

Inaugurating the Committee at the precinct of the Ministry of Health in the state, Ilori said the event was part of a broader national strategy, with similar committees being launched in other states to build an AIDS -free nation.

He added that the Committee’s primary focus is to address the treatment gap among pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV and ensure they receive continuous free medical care and support.

