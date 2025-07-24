FG Vows Inclusive Education For Children With Special Needs, Others

The Federal Government has reaffirmed it’s commitment towards ensuring every child in Nigeria regardless of disability, gender, background, or circumstance, access an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad who spoke at the National Inclusive Education Policy workshop organised by the National Working Committee on Inclusive Education in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and development partners in Abuja According to the minister, the workshop marks a pivotal moment in ongoing collective efforts to mainstream inclusive education into the heart of Nigeria’s educational landscape. She said:

“It reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that every child in Nigeria— regardless of disability, gender, background, or circumstance is given an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

“Inclusive education is not just about placing children with special needs into regular classrooms; it is about transforming our entire education system to accommodate and support diversity creating learning environments that are flexible, responsive, and nurturing for all learners.

“As we gather here today, it is important to reflect on the tremendous progress made so far, particularly the revision of the National Policy on Inclusive Education and the growing momentum towards its domestication across States.”