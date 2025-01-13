Fg Votes N759.3bn For Ilesha, Jos, Gombe, Umuahia Prisons

Share

The Federal Government has budgeted N759.3 billion to complete the four blocks of 3,000-capacity maximum security custodian centres in Ilesha, Jos, Gombe and Umuahia in the 2025 budget.

It also voted N885.1 billion for completing the 3,000-capacity model custodial centres in Kano, Abuja, Bori, and Dama turu, with additional cells in Maiduguri, and others.

The government will spend N2.28 billion on operational vehicles, sewage trucks and water tankers. N1. 23 billion was voted for prison biometrics, arms, ammunition and other security gadgets, according to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) budget break – down seen by this medium.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, last year ordered a probe into the feeding conditions of inmates of the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.

The directive followed a report on social media that the inmates were being subjected to inhumane treatment, including being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast.

Tunji-Ojo warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates would not be tolerated. The government approved a 50 per cent increase in the feeding allowance for inmates effective August 2024 to address rising food costs.

