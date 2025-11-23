FG Using Multi-dimensional Approach In Tackling Insecurity – Presidency Sources

There have been heightened anxiety in the country following recent upsurge in incidences of insecurity, including banditry and kidnapping, in some parts of the country.

The upsurge, it was noted, came on the heels of the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the President of the United States of America (US), Donald Trump, on the allegation of genocide against Christians in the country.

Within the last one week, killings, abduction and banditry have taken a frightening dimension, reminiscent of the violence that predated the 2015 Presidential election, which saw former President Goodluck Jonathan, losing to the opposition Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Critics have maintained that though the Tinubu’s administration was making efforts to address the situation, the reality on ground indicated that such efforts were not enough to guarantee the safety of the citizens.

An insider in the Presidency, who chose to be anonymous because he was not mandated to speak for the government said: “The resurgence of banditry and kidnapping shortly after Trump’s categorisation of Nigeria as CPC and allegation of genocide against Christians was to create a negative narrative and make the President look bad ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The opposition elements know that it would be difficult to defeat Tinubu without weaponising insecurity like they did in 2014 to oust ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. So, what you’re seeing is a replay of 2014 and the President is aware of this.”

On the impact of the Trump’s categorisation and what the Tinubu administration was doing to address the situation, he said: “The CPC categorisation of the country was a wake-up call to the President. Officials have been mandated to do all to debunk the allegation of genocide against Christians.

You’ll see that the government has deployed various diplomatic efforts to at least, prove to the world that there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. Yes, there is insecurity with pockets of killings and abductions here and there, Christians are not the target as being alleged.

The President has opened channels of communication with the US government and the efforts are yielding positive results.” He continued:”Aside correcting the Christian genocide label, the President is reaching out to friendly nations for collaboration in the fight against the terrorists.

The government is reaching out to the US and other countries for assistance in intelligence gathering and supply of requisite equipment to combat the terrorists. You see, the President is adopting multi-dimensional approach to the challenges.”

Another source debunked the insinuation that the President was not as concerned as he should, saying: “The President is concerned and you can see that he had to suspend his attendance of the G20 meeting to which he was invited to participate by the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, this weekend.

You will notice that political activities ahead of 2027 have been equally suspended. The reception of the Taraba State governor into the ruling APC scheduled for last Wednesday was put off for the government to address insecurity.”

On efforts to ensure the return of Kebbi schoolgirls and others in Niger State, the source said: “The President has mandated the security agencies to ensure the return of the abducted children. Recall that he ordered the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi and ensure the safe release of the abducted girls.

He has equally ordered investigations into the allegation that soldiers were withdrawn from the school few minutes before the adoption of the schoolgirls.

The Army is on red alert not only to ensure the return of the abducted girls but to deal brutally with the perpetrators.

He has declared a full blown war against the bandits and kidnappers and their sponsors. He has equally ordered the deployment of troops to Kwara State in search of this worshippers adopted at Eruku. We hope to hear good news soon.”

Asked whether the closure of public schools by the Federal Government and states like Plateau and others was a panicky response, the source said: “Desperate situation requires desperate response.

The children will have to be safe first before school. What the government has done, having realised that the schools were the soft targets, was to shut down to allow re-evaluation of the security situation.

The schools won’t be closed down permanently. A lot of thinking is going around the safe school initiatives.