FG, US Pledge Collaboration On Trade, Investment For Economic Growth

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening trade and investment relations with the United States as part of efforts to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

The pledge was made on Tuesday during a meeting between the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the United States Consul General to Nigeria, Mr. Rick Swart, in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Minister emphasised the longstanding strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States. He noted that Nigeria remains committed to exploring new frontiers for investment, promoting innovation, and advancing development in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Edun reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for foreign direct investors (FDIs) to unlock the country’s vast investment opportunities. He added that enhanced cooperation with the U.S. aligns with Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, which prioritises private sector engagement, fiscal sustainability, and inclusive growth.

In his remarks, U.S. Consul General Rick Swart commended the Federal Government for its ongoing reform efforts and reiterated America’s support for Nigeria’s economic development.

“The United States and Nigeria have built a resilient and enduring partnership,” Swart said. “We will continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and capacity building. Our goal is to support Nigeria in achieving broad-based economic growth and improving the lives of its citizens.”

He also stressed the importance of transparent, investor-friendly policies that foster an environment in which U.S. businesses can thrive in Nigeria.

Both parties expressed optimism about the future of bilateral economic engagement and pledged to work together to deepen ties, boost trade flows, and attract increased foreign direct investment into Nigeria. As both countries look to expand their economic partnership, the outlook for enhanced investment, trade, and sustainable development remains promising.