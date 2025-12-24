FG, US Partnership Fastest Way To Defeat Insurgents, Secure Nigeria –Journalist

A presenter of the Pan-African podcast Panel 54, Ndu Okoh, has called for stronger military partnership with the United States to combat escalating violence by Boko Haram and other militant groups in Nigeria.

In a statement, Okoh argued that collaboration with the US offers the quickest path to securing the country against threats that undermine national progress, destroy families, and endanger the Nigerian way of life.

She said: “By partnering with the United States, we can defeat these groups who seek to destroy lives, livelihoods, and our way of life.”

Okoh cited figures from the National Human Rights Commission, noting that more people were killed by insurgents in the first half of 2025 than in the entirety of 2024.

“The scale of violence, death, destruction, and kidnappings across this country has become commonplace,” she added.