FG Urges Youths To Join Campaign Against Substance Abuse

The National Coordinator of Counter Terrorism Centre, Adamu Laka, has disclosed the importance of youth participation in the ongoing campaigns against drug and substance abuse by government agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

The NCTC boss gave the charge on Friday when officials of the ECOWAS Youth Alliance bestowed the Africa’s Beacon of Hope award on him at the NCTC complex, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Abuja.

While establishing a nexus between drug abuse and crime, the senior officer commended the Youth Alliance for championing the cause through awareness campaigns and other platforms.

A statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications, ONSA, Abu Michael, reads: ‘Major General Adamu Garba Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has commended the campaigns embarked upon by various youth groups against the use of drugs and substance-abuse especially among the youths.

“General Laka gave the commendation, while receiving an award in view of his commitment to the counter terrorism efforts and Sterling leadership qualities, “Africa’s Beacon of Hope” from officials of the ECOWAS Youth Alliance, today at the NCTC office complex in Abuja.

“He said the effects of drugs and substance abuse have been counterproductive and that the nexus between drug-abuse and crimes was obvious, urging various youth groups and organisations to pursue aggressive campaigns against drug abuse especially among youths in Nigeria, other states of West Africa and the Sahel.

“According to him, many violent-related cases were induced by drug abuse.

“The counter terrorism boss also called on youth organisations in the region and the Sahel to work towards ensuring the return of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger back to the ECOWAS’ fold, pointing out that Africans are one irrespective of the geographic boundaries.

“The officials of the ECOWAS Youth Alliance were led by Honourable James Uneze from Nigeria, and the Secretary, Honourable Austine Kwassi from Cote D’Ivoire who presented the award and medal of ‘Champion’ to General Laka”.

