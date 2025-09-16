FG Urges Students To Be Responsible Partners In Nation-Building

A call has gone to Nigerian students to see it as their duty to justify that confidence reposed on them by President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government by being responsible partners in nation-building.

The call was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Asefon Sunday, while welcoming guests and student participants to the Renewed Hope Student Leaders Engagement, which was held in Kebbi State.

Asefon, who noted that Mr President believes in the power, resilience, and creativity of the Nigerian students, reminded the student leaders that this engagement was not just about listening, but it was about participating, asking questions, and shaping the direction of our collective future.

“Today’s gathering is not just another meeting; it is a platform carefully designed to bring the government closer to the students and youths of Nigeria.

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our administration is committed to ensuring that the programmes and policies in the education and youth sector are not only created in Abuja, but are well-disseminated and brought directly to the grassroots where they matter most which are on campuses, lecture halls, and communities where Nigerian students live and thrive,” he said.

According to him, the engagement, which brought together student leaders across the seven states of the NorthWest geo-political zone of the federation, provides them the rare opportunity to sit with the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Youth, who would share firsthand the various initiatives of the government, the opportunities within their industries, and the pathways available for students to benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

He further added that by bringing together student leaders across the zone, “we are not only amplifying the vision of Mr President, but also ensuring that Nigerian students have a seat at the table of national development.

Besides, Asefon pointed out that this is a step towards bridging the gap between policy and impact, between the government and the governed, and between aspiration and opportunity.

He, therefore, commended the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, for his administration’s unwavering commitment to education, youth development, and access to hosting this programme in his state, saying that “your investment in education has continued to serve as a model for others across the federation.”