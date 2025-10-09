FG Urges Regional Commissions On Fair Distribution Of Resources

The Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh yesterday urged the regional development commissions to be fair in discharging their duties by carrying all communities along.

He also urged them to partner with stated governments, the private sector, development partners, and communities. Momoh made the call at the North Central Development Commission’s (NCDC) October 7–8 workshop on the review of policy roadmap in Lafia.

He said: “Mr President has always emphasized that development must not be concentrated only in urban areas; it must spread to every region, every state, and every community.

“The development commissions were set up to serve as vehicles to drive these developments.”

According to him, the Federal Government is determined to harness the strength of the regions — their unique resources, people, and opportunities — to drive and balance national growth.