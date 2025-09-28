FG Urges PENGASSAN To Shelve Strike Over Face-off With Dangote

The Federal Government has appealed to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to reconsider its planned strike scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, September 29, 2025, over its ongoing dispute with Dangote Refinery.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the appeal on Sunday, assuring that the government has initiated steps to bring both parties to the negotiation table in order to prevent further escalation of the disagreement.

In a statement issued by the Head of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Patience Onuobia, the Minister disclosed that invitations have been extended to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to attend an emergency conciliation meeting in his office on Monday.

Dingyadi urged PENGASSAN to withdraw the strike declaration to allow for a peaceful resolution.

He said: “The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, has extended invitations to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to attend a conciliation meeting in my office on Monday.

“I appeal to both parties to be mindful of the importance of the petroleum sector to the country, being the core of her economy. A strike will not only lead to heavy revenue losses but also cause more hardship and difficulties for Nigerians. Consequently, it will have adverse impacts on both economic stability and national security.”

The Minister urged both parties to give peace a chance, assuring them that the Federal Government is committed to resolving the dispute amicably, to the satisfaction of all stakeholders and in the national interest.