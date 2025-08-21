Fg Urges NJOB To Tackle Building Collapse

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa yesterday urged the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) to enforce the regulatory laws guiding building construction.

He made the call during the 55th Builders Conference/Annual General meeting in Abakaliki. Dangiwa said:“The Federal Government prioritised Housing delivery to the citizenry and other regulatory laws for development.”

The minister stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to curbing the menace of building collapse through the setting up of tribunals and committees.

While declaring the conference open, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru described the event as an affirmation of the critical role the Building profession plays in the growth and development of the country. He called for an end to the persistent professional rivalry between builders and engineers, particularly civil and structural engineers.

The minister said: “I therefore urge the NIOB to continue engaging constructively with sister professional bodies to push for harmony in practice to advocate for reforms in legislation, policy that clearly defines and protects our professional roles as builders.

“The truth must be said: undue interference, boundary encroachments, and unhealthy rivalries have often led to confusion, duplication of efforts, professional sabotage, and in some instances, structural failures that erode public confidence.”