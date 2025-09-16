FG Urges JICA To Woo Japanese Investors To Nigeria

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to attract more Japanese investors to Nigeria.

Bagudu made the appeal during a courtesy visit by JICA’s new Chief Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, who succeeds Mr. Yuzurio Susumu after three and a half years of service.

“We desire investors to come into Nigeria as we are eager to have your support in growing the private sector. We have stabilised the macro economy and laid a foundation that can support more private sector activity to boost trade and production,” the minister said.

In his remarks, Keiji described Nigeria as an important country with a dynamic economy and vast potential. He revealed that plans are underway to expand JICA’s work in Nigeria, adding that Japan remains committed to supporting the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The outgoing representative, Susumu, expressed appreciation for the cooperation he enjoyed while working with the Nigerian government, pledging to continue supporting Nigeria’s projects from JICA’s headquarters in Tokyo.

Earlier, Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, commended JICA for its longstanding partnership with Nigeria, particularly in education, health, infrastructure, peacebuilding, and power.

JICA’s interventions in Nigeria include support for basic education, malaria control, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Recent initiatives include a partnership to establish an innovation hub and a $238 million power sector project for infrastructure upgrades and training.