FG Urges Health Workers Not To Leave Nigeria

Following the influx of health workers departing the country in search of greener pastures, Dr Ibrahim Kana, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence has urged medical doctors and other health workers in the country to stay back and join to salvage the country.

Kana made the appeal in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Henshaw Ogubike on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) National Executive Council Meeting, Kana said the Federal Government is also doing its best to improve the health sector.

He said, “On the ‘japa’ syndrome, please I am appealing to our doctors and other health workers not to leave our dear country.

“We don’t have another country. You will still come back home when you leave Nigeria now, so let’s stay and salvage it together.

“As it is now, the present government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to improving the health sector.”