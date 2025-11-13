FG Urges Communication Experts To Counter Negative Reports On Nigeria

The Federal Government yesterday urged communication experts to use their expertise to counter negative reports on Nigeria. The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris made the call at the opening ceremony of the 5th National Advertising Conference 2025 in Abuja.

According to him, integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, strategic partnerships, and value-based branding can reshape how Nigeria is perceived globally.

Idris said: “We need a communication renaissance — one that emphasizes facts over fear, unity over division, and truth over propaganda. “We must project Nigeria as it truly is: a diverse, dynamic, and resilient nation of hardworking people who coexist peacefully, aspire collectively, and strive daily to build a better society.

“Through integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, strategic partnerships, and value-based branding, our marketers can reshape how Nigeria is perceived globally — as a land of opportunity, innovation, and creativity, not of conflict or crisis.”

The minister added: “When false narratives about Nigeria are spread, especially internationally, it is your creativity, strategy, and storytelling that can counterbalance them with truth, context, and compelling narratives of hope and progress.”