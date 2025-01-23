Share

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has called on Nigerian citizens to enrol in its ongoing National Health Fellowship programme.

Muhammad Ali Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare who made this call on Wednesday as the deadline for the fellowship draws closer said the programme with a registration deadline of January 27th, opened for enrollment on Monday.

According to him, the one-year National Health Fellowship programme which is for citizens between the ages of 25-35 years was in line with the commitment of the government to drive meaningful change with innovation in the health sector,

Professor Pate said the programme is being championed and driven through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAP Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. “This prestigious programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals across various disciplines, including health and health-related, information technology and, social sciences”, he said. These fellows, he further explained, would cultivate a cadre of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving meaningful change and innovation in the health sector. He advised Nigerians to maximize the fellowship opportunity for the growth of the nation’s healthcare sector. “To this end, interested Nigerian Professionals are requested to apply for the National Health Fellowship programme and, join the renewed pathway to leadership development for the Nigerian Health Sector,” he added.

