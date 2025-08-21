FG Urged To Strengthen Local Agencies For ‘Nigeria First’s Success

I n fulfilment of the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” policy initiative, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has charged the administration to strengthen the existing agencies that could act as pillars for its success.

It listed some of the agencies to include Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and others.

The association said this would ensure promotion of local content, patronage of locally produced goods and support for domestic industries in the country. Chairman, Corporate Affairs and Strategic Planning Committee (CASPC) of MAN, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, who also doubles as the Managing Director of SecureID Limited, disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos,l.

She said there was the need for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to adequately fund these existing agencies of government to achieve the success of the “Nigeria First” policy initiative in the manufacturing sector. According to her, “we want to do so many things in the Nigerian manufacturing sector, but the ingredients to execute that innovation are not there and so that’s why we are here today.

“Hopefully, we will look into the next pillar, that is the promotion of local raw materials. Local raw materials as a pillar of sustainability. How can Nigeria get to the stage where the entire value chain, or most of it can be local? “So like the rest of Africa, Nigeria is a country that is blessed. We are blessed with raw materials in great abundance, in diversity and contemporary utility to the needs of today’s world.

“What does the world want to use with the raw materials that we have, whether it’s lithium, whether it’s gold, whether it’s cobalt, whether it’s oil, whether it’s gas and many others, they are here in geographical spread, quantity and quality and relative ease of extraction.” She continued: “So our severe limitations over the years has remained the income in capability for local conversion, for value addition.

In most cases, we simply export our raw materials as basic primary products for others to add value through manufacturing, and they export to us for their tremendous gain and painful loss to our own economy, even though, the Nigerian government has set up several agencies to support innovation and technology transfer in-country, such as the Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria, NOTAP, NASENI and others, we need to evaluate the following, are they well funded?

Are they funded adequately? Are they being measured? Are they visible to the businesses in Nigeria that need them? For instance, if we look at NOTAP, NOTAP offers incentives for companies transferring technology, but how many manufacturers even know about it, let alone have access to its capabilities? We don’t need to create new agencies.

“We simply need to make the existing ones work better. So this is something that we need to look at in how to ensure that a lot of our raw inputs are available and used locally for manufacturing sector purposes.” While speaking on the enhancements through local manufacturing, especially of equipment and spares, the renowned manufacturer said:

“Just as with raw materials, our dependence on the importation of machines and spares to our manufacturing sector is nearly totally alarming. “The reality today is that China, and most recently, even India, in their growing roles as factories and manufacturers of the world, they have become sources of our equipment through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) partnerships and relationships in virtually all sectors of our productive economy.

“This situation has made us vulnerable as a country, beyond equipment procurement as it has extended to even basic issues such as breakdown, maintenance, repairs and spares. “We have seen situations where, I mean, we in our capacity, situations where OEMs manufactured obsolescence.

You buy a machine, and all of a sudden those machines are obsolete, you know, there is lack of support on stairs as a strategic means of pushing local manufacturers, screaming and complaining, but without much choice but, to purchase new machines and otherwise, you know what I mean, compared to having to service what you already have.