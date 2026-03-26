The Sokoto State Special Adviser on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has expressed concern for the safety of security operatives and advised the Federal Government to urgently reconsider and recalibrate its security strategy to address the persistent issue of ambushes by terrorists and criminal elements across the country.

Col. Usman said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and concern for the safety of our gallant security operatives that I address the persistent issue of ambushes carried out by terrorists and criminal elements across the country.”

He noted that these incidents are not a reflection of weakness or lack of bravery on the part of the armed forces and security agencies, but rather a consequence of the strategy and approach currently being deployed in confronting a highly unconventional enemy.

“The nature of the threats we face today – terrorism, banditry, and insurgency – has evolved significantly,” he said, adding that these groups operate using guerrilla warfare tactics, relying on surprise, speed, local intelligence, and familiarity with difficult terrains.

Col. Usman advised the government to establish and deploy specialized forces trained in unconventional and guerrilla warfare, emphasizing the need for a unified joint operational doctrine and community involvement to enhance intelligence gathering.

He also recommended investing in modern surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, including drones and real-time communication systems, to support intelligence-led operations.