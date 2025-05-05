FG Urged To Implement Strategy To Maximise 210.5trn CF Gas Reserves

Share

The Federal Government should implement a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to maximise the nation’s 210.5trn cubic feet gas reserves, the Managing Director of Timproxy Limited, Mr. Timothy Nunu, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also advised that FG should strengthen policy implementation and governance. adding that such is essential to build investor confidence and ensure that regulatory frameworks are applied consistently and transparently.

He also said it is imperative to enforce the gas-related provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the National Gas Policy will be critical.

He further said that Nigeria must expand its gas infrastructure, including processing plants, pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks, to improve accessibility and reduce bottlenecks.

According to him, it is equally important to deepen domestic gas utilization by promoting gas-to-power projects, expanding Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption in transportation, and encouraging gas use in industrial production.

Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, recently said Nigeria’s gas reserves have hit a record high of 210.5 trillion cubic feet.

According to him, the positive development comes amidst efforts by the commission to increase reserves as encapsulated in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Komolafe said, “The Commission, in keeping with its mandate as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA), is committed to driving the efficiency and effectiveness of the upstream oil & gas sector, enhancing the growth of oil and gas reserves and ensuring sustainable increase in oil & gas production for shared prosperity as articulated in the Regulatory Action Plan for 2024 and the Near Term (RAP).

“Against the foregoing, I am pleased to present to you an overview of the Nation’s associated gas, and non-associated gas reserves as of January 1st, 2025.

“Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas reserves stands at 101.03 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) and 109.51 TCF, respectively, resulting in total Gas reserves of 210.54 TCF.”

Nunu stated that to support these ambition of maximizing the nation’s gas reserves, the government must also attract and de-risk investment through fiscal incentives, credit enhancements, and public-private partnerships.

He said that ending routine gas flaring and commercializing flared gas through innovative gas-to-liquid and small-scale LNG projects will further unlock value.

He said: “In addition, Nigeria must strengthen regional and export opportunities by advancing transnational pipeline projects and expanding LNG export capacity.

Finally, building human capital and technical skills through targeted training programs will ensure the availability of a skilled workforce capable of sustaining longterm gas sector growth.”

Nunu advised companies to ensure compliance with industry regulations and adherence to global best practices is central to our operational philosophy, which he said his company had ben doing.

He stated that in a sector as highly regulated and technically demanding as the oil and gas industry, it is important to recognize that the quality, reliability, and integrity of services must meet and ideally exceed the highest standards.

“Our approach to regulatory compliance and best practice integration is multi-dimensional, involving rigorous internal processes, strategic partnerships, continuous staff development, and proactive engagement with the evolving Nigerian regulatory environment.

“One of the primary mechanisms through which Timproxy Ltd maintains compliance is the operation of a comprehensive Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) program.

This program governs every aspect of our service delivery, from procurement and project management to installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities. Our QA/QC framework is designed to ensure that all deliverables meet specific technical specifications, client requirements, and statutory obligations.

It incorporates systematic inspections, documentation reviews, testing protocols, and audit procedures to identify and address potential nonconformities before they impact operations.

This robust system guarantees that quality is embedded at every stage of our service lifecycle. “In addition to our internal QA/QC protocols, Timproxy Ltd. actively incorporates globally recognized standards across all our service domains.

Whether working on valves and controls, metering systems, instrumentation, or corrosion control, our processes align with international benchmarks such as ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) specifications.

Adhering to these globally acknowledged frameworks ensures not only technical excellence but also fosters confidence among our clients, regulatory bodies, and industry partners.”

He added: “Furthermore, strategic partnerships with reputable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and leading technology providers form a cornerstone of our compliance strategy.

Through these partnerships, we gain access to certified products, cuttinedge technologies, and global technical support networks, all of which enhance the reliability and conformity of our service offerings.

