FG Urged To Honour Crowned World’s Best In Cambridge English Language Exams

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been called upon to formally honour Kenechukwu Morayo Uba, a student of Caleb International College, Lagos, who emerged as the top-performing candidate globally in the 2024 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) English Language Examination, administered by the Cambridge International Examination Council.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Friday, renowned educationist and Nigeria’s first Air Survey Navigator, Surveyor (Dr.) Segun Osifeso described Uba’s achievement as a landmark moment that has brought international acclaim to Nigeria’s educational sector.

“Kenechukwu is not only a rare gem, but a beacon of excellence and inspiration to Nigerian youth,” Dr. Osifeso remarked.

He commended both the student and the management of Caleb International College for etching Nigeria’s name into the Guinness Book of Records, and urged the Federal Government to recognise Uba’s extraordinary feat with a national honour that reflects the magnitude of her accomplishment.

Dr. Osifeso further called on the Honourable Minister of Education to personally facilitate an audience between Kenechukwu Morayo Uba and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to formally acknowledge her achievement and confer a presidential award of excellence.

“This is not just a personal victory—it is a national triumph. The President’s recognition would send a powerful message to young Nigerians that academic excellence is valued and rewarded at the highest level,” he added.

He also praised Caleb International College’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, noting that the institution’s strategic support played a pivotal role in nurturing Kenechukwu’s world-class performance.

“Nigerians across the globe celebrate Caleb International College and this exceptional student for writing a new chapter in our nation’s educational history. Kenechukwu’s success belongs to every Nigerian,” he said.

Kenechukwu Morayo Uba achieved the highest global score in English Language (as a second language, speaking endorsement) in the 2024 IGCSE examinations, a distinction formally recognised by the British Council through its prestigious Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

During the award ceremony held in Lagos, Louise Hendey, Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, International Education at Cambridge, described Kenechukwu as “a pride not only to Nigeria, but to Africa and the world at large.”