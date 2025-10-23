FG Urged To Heed Call For Kanu’s Release

The immediate past Chairman of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in Imo State Chima Chukwunyere yesterday urged the Federal Government to heed the calls for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu. Making the call in Owerri, he appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant Kanu amnesty.

Chukwunyere said: “If President Tinubu had released Kanu as he did in the case of Igboho, the protest (#FreeNnamdiKanu in Abuja) would have been averted and that would have earned him greater honour and support.

“Kanu deserves to be released long before now since the Court of Appeal has discharged him for want of prosecution.” Meanwhile, families of detained IPOB members have also cried out for the release of their loved ones.