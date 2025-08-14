FG Urged To Empower Digital Professionals, Nurture Youth Entrepreneurship

The Federal Government has been urged to prioritise and support professionals in Nigeria’s digital space to drive economic growth.

Speaking at the close of the 2025 Digital Professional Fair (TDPF) in Lagos, themed “Building Africa’s Digital Highway”, convener Tutu Adetunmbi said digital professionals need tools, funding, training, and mentorship to fully harness their potential.

“If every Nigerian earned $10,000 annually, our GDP would soar. The government must see the youth in tech as the next GDP boosters,” she said, noting that over 1,000 Lagos residents received mentorship at the event.

Adetunmbi highlighted the tech sector’s role in powering government websites, managing official social media channels, and improving citizens’ incomes. She said the fair connected entrepreneurs with stakeholders and underscored the urgent need for investment in the digital ecosystem.

She urged young Nigerians to embrace technology positively, stressing that the ecosystem offers “profitable, ready and structured” opportunities for those prepared to engage.

Young professionals in Nigeria’s tech space must prioritise legal compliance and business structure to avoid costly mistakes, Oluwatosin Oyenekan, Founding Partner and Head of Corporate Commercials at The Legal Co, has advised.

Speaking at the 2025 Digital Professional Fair in Lagos, Oyenekan stressed that startups should engage lawyers from the onset for proper contracts, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration, and solid operational foundations.

“You don’t have to spend much, but you must put the right structures in place with the resources you have,” she said, urging entrepreneurs to register their ventures, establish clear rules, and build strategic relationships.

Oyenekan also called on the youth to embrace digital literacy, warning that clinging to analogue methods risks redundancy. “Almost everything now runs on digital. If you don’t move with the trend, you will be left behind,” she said.

The event featured panel discussions, networking, and mentorship sessions aimed at equipping participants with tools to thrive in the digital economy.