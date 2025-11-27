FG Urged To Convene National Dialogue On Insecurity

The Federal Government has been urged to convene a national dialogue to address the protracted security challenges facing the nation.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, made the call on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a public lecture titled “Religious Harmony, Cultural Preservation, and Community Service: The Significance of Ilorin Emirate Pulpit”, which also featured a book presentation in honour of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih.

Professor Na’Allah advised the government to conduct a census of residents both in urban areas and rural communities to enhance safety and security. He also advocated the adoption of the Ilorin style of neighbourhood watch to promote peaceful coexistence across the country.

According to him, the Islamic knowledge instilled in children in Ilorin has helped shape their character and contributed to their development as responsible citizens. He further noted that the cultural diversity of the Ilorin Emirate, which has contributed significantly to the peaceful nature of the state, is unmatched in other parts of the country.

In his address, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Senior Councillor and Adviser Alhaji Sa’adudeen Salaudeen, commended the Chief Imam for his impactful sermons that promote peace and coexistence in Ilorin, Kwara State, and beyond.

The book reviewer, former Dean of the Postgraduate School at the University of Ilorin, Professor Badmas Yusuf, represented by Dr. Abdulhamid Badmas, described the Chief Imam as a model worthy of emulation. He said the book effectively highlights the Imam’s virtues and dedication to fostering peace, and encouraged the author to continue updating and expanding the publication.

Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, the author and convener of the programme, explained that the book aims to educate the public about the Chief Imam’s contributions.

He noted that the sermons delivered by Sheikh Solih speak truth to power and serve as a guide for residents, fostering societal harmony and peaceful coexistence.