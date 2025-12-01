FG Urged To Adopt Briquette Energy As Solution To Power Crisis

…As Nigeria Incurs $10bn To Post-Harvest Losses

Agricpreneur and founder of Davidolar Farms, Dr Olusegun Alabi, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward adopting briquette-based renewable energy as a viable alternative to Nigeria’s unstable electricity supply.

Alabi, who made the call while addressing members of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly on Monday, lamented that Nigeria incurs approximately $9 bn to $10bn in annual financial losses due to post-harvest waste.

He described the adoption as a strategic tool for enhancing agricultural productivity and stimulating economic growth, especially in pineapple production.

According to him, briquettes produced from waste have the capacity to generate electricity, produce gas and power industrial operations at a fraction of the current cost of diesel and grid power.

He disclosed that Davidolar Farms has concluded plans to deploy briquette-powered machinery in its upcoming pineapple processing facility, noting that the technology has been tested and validated through extensive research.

“Briquette energy can effectively replace conventional electricity. Our findings show that the machines we are installing will run fully on briquette power. This is not theory—it is a proven system,” Alabi said.

“Once the factory becomes operational, Nigerians will see firsthand that our power challenges can be addressed through local innovation.”

Alabi urged stakeholders to visit the National Power Technology of Nigeria in Abuja, which he described as an institution undertaking critical research capable of transforming Nigeria’s power sector.

He emphasised that stable electricity remains the foundation of national development.

“Many companies are shutting down due to high energy costs, yet briquette technology offers an affordable and sustainable alternative.”

Alabi stressed that widespread adoption of briquette energy could translate into significant financial savings for Nigeria, reducing expenditure on diesel and generator maintenance and preventing the shutdown of agro-processing ventures.

He stated that the cumulative impact would amount to billions of naira saved annually, increased job creation, and improved competitiveness in the agricultural value chain.

On losses, he said, estimates indicate that Nigeria loses between 30% and 50% of its agricultural produce annually to waste.

“For instance, it is projected that the nation incurs approximately $9 billion to $10 billion in annual financial losses due to post-harvest waste in fruits, vegetables, grains, and other perishable products”.