FG Upgrades Victor Attah Airport, Uyo To Int’l Status

The Federal Government has officially designated Victor Attah Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as a full-fledged international airport, following a request by the state’s Governor, Umo Eno.

Governor Eno had on Thursday visited the Aviation minister, Festus Keyamo alongside his team to tender the request.

The approval comes in recognition of the airport’s recently upgraded terminal building, nearly completed Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, and its strategically international-standard runway.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo disclosed that the airport’s strategic location connecting Central and East Africa also influenced the decision.

READ ALSO:

“We approved the Governor’s request and designated the airport as a full-fledged International Airport,” he said.

The Federal Government will now collaborate with relevant agencies, including Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, Quarantine, and Police, to put in place operational details to commence international flights from Victor Attah International Airport in the coming months.