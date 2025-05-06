FG Upgrades 38 Technical Colleges, Plans Digital Exams By 2027

Share

The Federal Government has upgraded 38 federal and state technical colleges as part of a broad reform to equip Nigerian youths with internationally competitive skills.

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said this during the 2025 Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement on the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the initiative aims to shift the education system toward a skill-based, knowledge driven economy.

He said the government had introduced a dual-training model in the technical colleges, with students spending 80 per cent of their time in practical training and 20 per cent in the classroom.

Alausa said: “Our goal is to train five million young Nigerians with globally relevant skills within four years.

“NESRI addresses issues of access, quality, inclusivity, research, and professional development in education.”

Highlighting the challenges, the minister said Nigeria currently has 15 million out-of-school children and over 45 million classified as learning poor.

Share